Uncle Waffle’s deposit was paid – House of DJs

By Alex Balimwikungu

Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, has captured everyone’s attention with her DJing skills and mastery on how to keep the crowd entertained and engaged.

Early this week, she was announced among the top entertainment acts at the 10th Blankets & Wine festival. However, within hours of the announcement by organizers, House of DJs, she took to Twitter to distance from the event, saying she was falsely advertised.

“Please note I will NOT be performing here this is false advertising,” read the tweet on Uncle Waffles’ official Twitter handle.

In a rebuttal, House of DJs – the official organisers of Blankets and Wine, Uganda have clarified that they have been in contact with a booking agent over Uncle Waffle’s performance at the event slated for 27th March, 2022.

In a press release seen by The Kampala Sun, the organizers explain, “We have been in contact with a booking agent over Uncle Waffles’ performance at the upcoming

Blankets & Wine and, as is the common practice, a deposit was made to confirm the artist’s attendance before any official announcement was released.

HoD has strong and cordial relationships with several reputable promoters and booking agents both in Uganda and internationally, with whom we have delivered acts such as Jidenna, Mafikizolo, Mi Casa, Sauti Sol and many more,” they wrote.

They further explain, “ This was the procedure followed, but to our dismay, it has been revealed that the booking agent was not in touch with Uncle Waffles or her management.

HoD would like to apologize to Uncle Waffles, her management and the general public for the

miscommunication. Steps to rectify the situation and agree on a new arrangement are ongoing.

We would also like to clarify that Blankets and Wine is still taking place on Sunday 27th March 2022 with all the other acts confirmed and will announce a replacement artist in due course. House of DJs regrets this unfortunate incident and apologizes for any inconvenience caused