Upcoming artistes fear doing collaborations with me- Spice Diana

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Hajara Namukwaya also known as Spice Diana, has revealed that much as she has had collabos with so many upcoming artistes, they fear collaborating with her thinking that she is so huge for them.

Talking on a show, the “body” singer revealed that when she asked Ray G, a top star from Western Uganda for a collaboration, he was so surprised. He thought it was a joke.

“I don’t know why those young artistes fear me. They even fear approaching me for collabos. And those I approach, they get surprised. I remember when I met Ray G and told him about the collabo. He was so cold and shocked. He looked so surprised. He thought it was impossible to work with me…,”she said.

Nowadays, the artiste is so much into collabos. On her list, she recently added “mukwano” which she did with raising star Lucky Jo from upcountry.