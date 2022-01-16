URA’s Rumanyika resigns after 10 years of service

By Mary Karugaba

It is now official. The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) acting manager of public and corporate affairs, Ian Rumanyika, has resigned.

Rumanyika confirmed his resignation today, April 5, in a tweet. He has served the institution for 10 years and nine months.

“Today is my last day at URA as Manager Public and Corporate Affairs and it has been an amazing 10 years and 9 months. I am forever grateful to God, colleagues at URA for believing in me and opening doors that enabled me grow and contribute to the agenda,” he said.

Rumanyika described URA as an incredible organisation that has made him who he is today.

“I feel privileged to have been a part of it for the last decade. To the stakeholders and tax payers, I am super grateful. I have learnt from you and you have made me better through this journey,” he said.

With his position, Rumanyika, mainly worked with the media, which he paid tribute to, saying working with journalists, made his journey at the organisation “most precious, purpose driven and learning experience ever.”

When contacted by New Vision, Rumanyika declined to reveal the reasons for his resignation and his next move.

“Ten years is too long. I am now going for my next chapter. I will let you know,” he said.

Rumanyika took over the position of the URA spokesperson after it became vacant in February last year.

This was after the then head of public and corporate affairs, Vincent Sseruuma, left the tax body after the expiry of his contract.

URA recently appointed Ibrahim Bbosa as the new assistant commissioner for public and corporate affairs at URA.

Prior to his appointment, Bbosa had been serving in the same position at media regulator Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), where he is hailed for having served diligently in speaking for the body responsible for regulating the communications sector in Uganda.