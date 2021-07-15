Urban TV presenter Nankya Jommie cheats death

By Paul Waiswa

Popular Urban TV presenter Nankya Jommie is nursing wounds and injuries sustained after she was attacked by a gang of unknown individuals while on her way back home on Saturday night in Bulenga, Kampala.

The former Muziki ku lugudo and now “short circuit” presenter has not come to narrate the ordeal out but close pals say Nankya was only saved by her neighbors after she made an alarm.

Nankya has been at loggerheads with musician Hanson Baliruno in the recent past. Their dispute was dominated by verbal attacks and threats.

Nankya made comments about his struggling music career. She noted that the musician tips media to play his music.

In response, the Stars Empire singer vowed to launch an attack on the presenter something that prompted her to serve him with an intention to sue.