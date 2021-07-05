Usain Bolt eyeing a Grammy after album release

By Ahmad Muto

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Jamaica’s Usain Bolt is now a rookie artiste following his entry into the music industry with his debut album, Country Yutes. It has since surpassed Bob Marley’s tribute album, Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and he Wailers and moved to the number one spot on the iTunes reggae charts. However, he noted that he does not really want to sing, but that he wants to become a producer like DJ Khaled, get as many number ones as possible and win a Grammy.

Living the Dream and It is a Party are the two other songs off the album that have received a warm reception. The 35-year-old retired sprinter teased about joining Manchester United as a striker after his retirement. He made a few appearances at Old Trafford sporting a shirt with a very odd number – 963. He missed United Legends match in 2017 after sustaining a hamstring injury during a race.

Meanwhile, in Uganda, athletes retire and become coaches or invest in hospitality like Moses Kipsiro who has built a hotel in Kapchorwa, put up sports facilities like Joshua Cheptegei who is building one in Kapchorwa or try politics like Dorcus Inzikuru.