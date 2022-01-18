Valentine’s Day drama at Club Obligatto

By Mary Nambwayo

If a fancy restaurant or a candlelit dinner isn’t your thing on Valentine’s Day, how about something with a bit more drama?

For revelers who were not really into dewy romance and sultry enhancement, the theatre did just fine. They thronged in droves at Club Obligatto to watch the play Akalyamaggwa.

At the theatre, the member of women enjoying alone outnumbered the men. Not that there was any tension. Those in attendance were about making the most of the evening, with or without significant others whispering to their ear.

The stage performance was interspersed with music performances. The likes of Nince Henry, An Known, Serena Bata, Chris Evans, Ray G, and the comic duo of Reign and Maulana received more cheers.