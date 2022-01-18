Skip to content Skip to footer

Valentine’s Day drama at Club Obligatto

10 hours ago
By Mary Nambwayo

If a fancy restaurant or a candlelit dinner isn’t your thing on Valentine’s Day, how about something with a bit more drama?

For revelers who were not really into dewy romance and sultry enhancement, the theatre did just fine.   They thronged in droves at Club Obligatto to watch the play Akalyamaggwa.

Actresses all dressed in the day’s color theme engaged the crowd in the play Akalyamaggwa (Photo by Mary Nambwayo )

At the theatre, the member of women enjoying alone outnumbered the men.  Not that there was any tension.  Those in attendance were about making the most of the evening, with or without significant others whispering to their ear.

There were many cheers from the crowd during various scenes (photo: Mary Nambwayo)

The stage performance was interspersed with music performances. The likes of Nince Henry, An Known, Serena Bata, Chris Evans, Ray G, and the comic duo of Reign and Maulana received more cheers.

 

 

