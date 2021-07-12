Vally Music sets eyes on Western Uganda music market

.

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Peter Kanzira also known as Vally Music is a fresh talent born in Ntungamo, Western Uganda. Although he is a fresh face on the scene, he is brimming with so much confidence; he believes he has what it takes to become a big music icon in Western Uganda. He is so diversified with a talent of writing, co-producing, and singing.

For a rookie who can sing, write and produce music, Vally Music believes it is high time Western Uganda paid close attention to him.

The fresh and new talent has officially dropped his fist single his first single Nkwiine Omuritaano off his EP BOY FROM THE WEST.

Talking to Vally, he says although the wave of Covid has impacted the Uganda music industry negatively with events being closed and artists not making money, he couldn’t wait for that long when it will be opened to drop music for ready Ugandans.

He adds that Ugandans are using social media and other music platforms to listen to music and since his projects are all good, he knows Uganda’s will welcome him with much love and open hands and he has already started feeling the love back just a few days after the audio and video release.

Signed and managed by Lituation Booth,a record label owned by Kampala’s best hip-hop deejay and artist Deejay Crim, Vally music is looking at promoting the Ugandan music through the rich lyrics that praise the pearl of Africa reason he sings in his mother tongue.The colorful and amazing video was shot by and directed by Biko from Uri visuals.