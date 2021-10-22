Vampino features Elephant Man on ‘Smart Wire’ remix

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Elvis Kirya, popularly known as Vampino, might have been briefly jailed and deported from Jamaica, but his journey wasn’t in vain. Among his accomplishments was the ability to bag a collaboration from Jamaican sensation Elephant Man.

Vampino says he has a documentary called Vampino, which details his visit to Jamaica and the Smart Wire remix is featured as the theme song for the documentary.

According to sources close to the the dancehall artiste, the documentary looks at Vampino’s visits to the different areas of Jamaica like Montego Bay, the different sceneries like beaches and forests.

For so long, Vampino has been talking about his experience and visits in Jamaica and promised to tell the story through a documentary. In Jamaica, he met different musical personnel like Sizzla Kalonji, legendary Buju Banton, Grammy award-winning DJ Khaled collaborator.

The birth of the collabo comes in on a night out, where Vampino met Elephant Man and on demonstrating the Smart Wire dance moves, with its vibes, they hit the booth for a remix.

Vampino gave an account of what happened while he was in the coolers in Jamaica. “Guys I reached a point where I lost hope in a room of seven guys with piss and s**t next to where I put my head.”

“Nobody knew then what was happening, they took all my belongings…”

The Kwekunyakunya artiste also thanked people for helping him. People like Bobi Wine who took time to find out where he was, his wife Lydia Namakula Swe and manager, manager Kojja LuCha and Pejay Boaz.

Vampino said there were no flight directs to Africa so they threw him in jail instead of a hotel.