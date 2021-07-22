Vampino freed from Jamaican prison, thanks Bobi Wine

Veteran dancehall singer popularly known as Vampino, real name Elvis Kirya, survived a long stint in a filthy Jamaican prison after the intervention of fellow singer turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi ( Bobi Wine)

The Smart wire singer took to social media with an SOS message after he was thrown into a Montego Bay jail after failure to find a direct flight to Africa. He was arrested Saturday evening,.

Then, he wrote on his Facebook account: “Uganda my peeps help me and contact the embassy am locked in a Jamaican cell in Montego bay. Munyambe. (I) have no help here,”

Upon his release he took to social media to thank Bobi Wine, his (Vampino’s) wife and and others who came to his rescue. Below is his appreciation post”

H.E Bobi Wine thanks a lot brother. You’re indeed a people’s person. You took time to find out where I am.

Guys I reached at a point I lost hope in a rom of seven guys with piss and sh*t next to where I put my head. Nobody knew then what’s happening and they took all my belongings.

The message I sent a guard was convinced by the jailed thugs some on murder charges, rape, gun cases, theft. They told him” help di African he is innocent,” that’s when I called you all out nga mpulila am at a dead end.

My wife Lydia Namakula Swe and manager Kojja LuCha and Pejay Boaz thanks alot guys. Am now being escorted on a flight out of Jamaica Montego bay.

The reason I was put there is because they had no flight direct to Africa so they threw me in jail instead of a hotel. God…I love you all am safe. Good I had finished what took me out there.