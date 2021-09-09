Vanessa Nakate meets The Prince of Wales

By Ahmad Muto

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) alumnus and climate activist Vanessa Nakate met the Prince of Wales, Charles Philip George on Friday, (November 5) while attending the ongoing COP26 climate conference in the Scottish City of Glasgow.

According to Prince Charles’ communications team, they spoke about the role of young people in ensuring the health of the planet for future generations. Clarence House, a British royal residence in London tweeted: “The Prince of Wales today spoke to Ugandan climate change activist Vanessa Nakate about the role young people can play in ensuring the health of the planet for future generations.”

COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference that started on October 31 – November 12, 2021.

Last week, Nakate, 24, appeared on the cover of TIME magazine’s November 8/15 issue dubbed the ‘climate issue.” It came a month after she collapsed in tears at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Italy where she accused world leaders of failing to honour their pledges of $117b a year they made in 2020 to help poor nations.

Nakate made headlines in 2020 after she got cropped out of a photo with other new generation climate activists.