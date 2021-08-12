Vannesa Mdee, Rotimi hold baby shower

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee has held her baby shower just two weeks after, along with her husband Rotimi, she revealed they were expecting. It is the second time they wowed their fans in weeks with their display of affection. On their Instagram, they both captioned sets of photos they shared on Friday, September 17, 2021 “Baby shower vibes.”

Rotimi is seen smooching Mdee’s baby bump while they appeared with guests in the other photos.

Their combined star power attracted the attention of some of the world’s finest entertainers:

American pop star, Keri Hilson wrote: “You look so lovely!!” while Jamaican – American Alaine replied with three heart emojis.

Mdee’s ex, Tanzanian singer Juma Juxx who said nothing after she revealed she was expecting two weeks ago actually hit the studio. He recorded a song for her titled Sina Neno telling her he is at peace and happy for her. He also mentioned her glow, saying it got better since she got with Rotimi.

Rotimi, real name Olurotimi Akinosho is a US-based Nigerian actor. He is widely known for his role as Dre, a ruthless and ambitious character in the series, Power. They broke the news that they are expecting a baby boy early this month. Rotimi then took to Instagram and wrote that the Tanzanian singer is his greatest gift. “My greatest gift has been you. You changed my life and now we are beautifully linked forever to raise a little us. I pray our son has your glow. Your heart. Your mind and your spirit. I will protect you and our son with everything.”

Mdee announced in 2020 that she officially quit music, packed her bags and left Tanzania for Atlanta, Georgia, US to live with the actor. She collaborated with Ugandan rapper, Navio on the song Nielewe released in 2018. She is also a good friend of Vision Group’s Urban TV and XFM that she visited twice in 2017.