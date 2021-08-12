Vannesa Mdee, Rotimi welcome baby boy

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and her Nigerian-American actor fiancé, Olurotimi Akinosho, alias Rotimi, have welcomed their first child. The Power actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 to share the news with his 2.7 million followers.

He posted a photo of the baby boy’s hand holding one of the mother’s fingers with the engagement ring clearly in sight. “Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho,” he captioned.

They first announced they were expecting early this month when he shared a photo of a pregnant Mdee with the caption that she has been his greatest gift – ‘linked together to raise a beautiful us.”

On Friday, September 17, 2021, she shared photos on Instagram of her baby shower that attracted the attention of some of the world’s finest entertainers – Keri Hilson, Alaine – who congratulated her.

The pair reportedly met at the Essence Festival before going public with their relationship in 2019 and engagement in 2020. It was a chance meeting because Rotimi had lined up a different lady who cancelled and Mdee showed up. In 2020, she left Tanzania for Atlanta, Georgia, USA after announcing she had quit music. She has been to Uganda a number of times and collaborated with rapper Navio on the song, Nielewe released in 2018.

Rotimi is best known for playing Dre, a ruthless, ambitious character in the hit series Power.