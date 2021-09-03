Skip to content Skip to footer

Veronica Senoga crowned Miss Uganda-China

By Jariat Nakitende

Veronica Senoga is the new Miss Uganda-China, taking over from Shakira Shakie.

Senoga was crowned during the annual Enkuka event in Beijing China at Peacock Hotel on December 31. She contested and won through a voting process.

The other two contestants, with names like Maureen Love and Amber Jahloved, surely did not stand much chance. Veronica garnered 240 votes, while Maureen was the first runner up with 45 votes, and Amber only managed to get 12 votes.

Speaking at the ceremony, the deputy ambassador of Uganda to China, Fred Mugisha, who was the guest of honour, encouraged the new beauty queen to portray a good image of Uganda through her actions and activities. The ambassador also tasked her to foster togetherness among the Ugandan community in China. Henry Kityo SSemakula, the president of Ugandans living in China, echoed the same message.

 

