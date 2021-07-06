Victor Ruz explains why he put VJ Junior’s voice in his Wansala song

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Victor Wajja also known as Victor Ruz released his song dubbed Wansala a few days ago. To the surprise of many, the song’s last part features VJ Junior and some were left puzzled on whether it is a collabo or it is a single.

In an exclusive interview with The Kampala Sun, the singer revealed he thought of something new to add to music and he thought adding a VJ into the song would make sense. He clarified that the song is a single and VJ Junior’s voice is just a summary of the message he wanted to put out to the audience.

“No! That is not a collabo!,” he laughed adding, “It is something I thought would work. I wanted him to summarise the message in the song. Anyone else can use it, but they will be copying me because I am now the inventor. If others use the same style, I will be talked about as the pioneer…,” he bragged.

The lyrics in this song have left many thinking he was cursing Vivian Tendo, who is thought to have been romantically involved with the Kikomando singer. However, a few weeks ago, Victor Ruz says his relationship with Vivian Tendo was a publicity stunt.