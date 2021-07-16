Victor Ruz speaks out on next release

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Victor Wajja also known as Victor Ruz is preparing to release his new song dubbed “ogeza”. In an attempt to make the new song penetrate the Western Ugandan Market, he made a tour to the region and spent several days visiting different media houses.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, the singer revealed that he had written the song for Angella Katatumba but when she proposed that he records it for a sample, it became very good so he decided to take it on instead.

“I am releasing a new song soon and I will let you know about the date. I remember it was meant to be for Angella Katatumba but he told me to make a sample for her first. When I made it, I felt like it was so good and I thought I could just retain it…,” he said.

He also revealed that he had written his previous hit “wansala” for Angella but she could not handle the Luganda in it since she is too used to English.

The singer is currently preparing to kick off with studies at Victoria University after landing a scholarship and ambassadorial gig. He hopes to be unveiled this week.