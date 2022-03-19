Victor Ruz unveiled as Victoria University brand ambassador

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Victor Ruz(real name Victor Wajja) was unveiled as a brand ambassador for Kampala-based Victoria University last Saturday(26th March 2022).

The “kikomando” singer put the pen on the contract papers to continue his studies which he had put at a halt to continue with his music career. In a statement released by the singer, he revealed he had been given a free bursary at the university.

“Hi, mum, fans, and family. Let’s cheer up for this big step added to my career. I have been chosen as one of the brand ambassadors of Victoria university and given a free bursary to resume my studies that I had put on hold for some reasons…I thank God, family, and fans that became my biggest rode pivoting all my success as brand victor Ruz, and as a person Wajja victor,” he said.

Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the university’s vice-chancellor thanked him for accepting the offer and urged him to work hard and keep the university name in good shape.

“You are now our student and at the same time our brand ambassador. Do you remember the song you sang called ogeza? If you dare disappoint, you will see…,” he joked.

The singer has been added to a squad of celebrity ambassadors like; Baby Gloria, Bad Black, Ykee Benda, and many more who were unveiled before