Skip to content Skip to footer

Victoria University gets new guild president

HomeAll PostsTop NewsVictoria University gets new guild president
13 hours ago
Share
82Views 0Comments

By Hussein Kiganda

Victoria University yesterday unveiled Michelle Kirabo as the new guild president  following virtual elections.

The bachelor of journalism and media studies student garnered 461 votes against Abdul Basit Kasimagwa, who polled 155 votes. Kirabo succeeds Mark Serebe, who took power more than a year ago.

Addressing the students, Kirabo promised to be more practical than theoretical and to work hand-in-hand with everyone at the campus.

“Thanks to all of you who turned for voting. You believed and trusted me. During the campaigns, I did too much talking, but now that I have won, I will do less talking and more action. I have one year in office, but with a lot of things to do and I am ready to work on them,” she promised.

The elections were conducted using an online platform called VClass (Virtual Campus), where students log into the portal to access the voting materials. However, to be a voter, one must have been a registered student.

Victoria University joins a list of several universities which embraced online voting following the closure of schools in 2020.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Top News
Jazmine, Ykee Benda’s ‘Banange’ video trashed
July 13, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
Video: How it went down at Bugingo/Makula ‘kuhingira’
December 7, 2021
Celebrity News Top News
Diamond is a responsible, brave dad- Zari
July 28, 2021
Top News
Zari, Dark Stallion back together
July 19, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.