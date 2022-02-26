Victoria University puts up spirited fight against Nam Blazers

By Ivan Kabuye

On Sunday, April 24, Victoria University hosted Nam Blazers at YMCA to face the nets during the National Basketball League.

Having put a good fight that was unusual for them this season, Victoria University, who are now second last on the league table, were disappointed by the results of the game that ended 54:44 in favour of the Nam Blazers.

On back-to-back nets possession, Victoria University seemed to be a better side compared to the Nam Blazers, who sneaked a win.

As the crowds murmured in anticipation, they erupted into cheers every time Victoria University scored a net.

Victoria University jumped to a double-digit lead in the opening quarter of the game, having 22 to 20 points. However, they lost track towards the end of the last quarter of the game just to lose on a 10-point difference.

In other games, JKL Dolphins was whipped by Bet powers 78:68 points and UCU defeated City Oilers by 58:44 points.

As per the table standing, UCU Canons is still leading with 15 points after making a statement as they outplayed City Oilers and Falcons laying at the bottom of the table.