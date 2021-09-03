Victoria University’s art students excel at teens and youth network launch.

By Ivan Kabuye

Victoria University art and Industrial design students displayed artistic skills at the official launching of the teens and youth Network organized by TIG NETWORK AFRIKA at the National Theater on Friday 15th.

Painting on a 150cm by 400cm canvas in 30 minutes live on stage, a total of 9 artists proved their talent to complete a mural that would take an artist a week to finish.

With their new technique of integrating ICT in the preservation of culture through painting, the mural was about Acholi cultural dance.

The whole idea of the technique was to show other young artists that more than one artist can work on the same canvas

“We want to show that an artist can work together on the same art piece and bring it perfectly well,” says Simon Ahimbisibwe, a student leader.

When asked about the use of a projector while painting, Simon said that it’s the only way to save time because it skips the hustle of sketching which takes a lot of time.

The students used a fresco technique whereby they painted using wet media on water surfaces under semi-realism.

Nkata Newton the student’s lecturer was amused by the courage, speed, and also cooperativeness his students put up while on stage to come up with a mural painting

“it’s not easy for more than one artist to paint on the same canvas since most of them have different techniques, but I am impressed that my students have mastered their techniques and they can combine them to come up with a mural, “he says.

Kawooya Innocent, CEO of Hipipo awards who was the guest of honor was impressed by the creativity of the students as he went ahead to sign on their artwork and promised them that their creativity will take them places if they hold on.

He went ahead to encourage youth in the visual arts to embrace the teens and youth network because it’s the only platform that will expose them and also give them a chance to showcase their talents.

Besides the visual art performances, the event was colored by great performances from poets such as Kabera Angle, well known for her Bodaboda poet spicing up the event.

The evening was sealed off by the “Osilike” hitmaker De Davi, another young artist on the block who gave an electrifying performance accompanied by dancers.