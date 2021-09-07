Video: Canary weds Sasha

By Joan Murungi

Yesterday, Saturday, NBS TV’s Canary Mugume and his longtime lover, Fiona Nagirinya aka Sasha Ferguson, exchanged wedding vows at Rubaga Miracle Centre before Pastor Robert Kayanja, who prayed for the couple to have a fruitful marriage.

Thereafter, the lovebirds hosted their guests to a reception at Speke Resort Munyonyo. The reception was scheduled for 1:00pm, but due to the afternoon downpour, it was pushed to 3:00pm.

By 3:15pm, guests had filled up the seats. Among those who attended were Canary’s foster father Andrew Mwenda, businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, and journalists from different media houses.

At 3:20pm, Canary’s workmate Samson Kasumba, the MC, serenaded guests, and made fun of Canary before ushering in the bride and groom.

“This is the first time Canary has spent two minutes without posting something on Twitter. When he tries to hold his phone, Sasha takes it away. That is what we call the power of a woman. Such moments also remind me of how it is useless to give your daughter a first name. From now on, the bride is Mrs Mugume,” Kasumba said.

Dressed in a white dinner jacket tuxedo, Canary walked in with his wife who wore a sparkly mermaid wedding gown. They danced to songs like My Year by singer Azawi amid cheers from guests. There was also entertainment by Fauti Band.

The couple thanked their friends and family for making the day happen. Important to note is that the wedding budget was sh500m.

“If it wasn’t for you people, this wouldn’t have happened. This wedding wasn’t only organised in one day,” Canary said.

He also thanked Sasha’s family for raising his missing rib.

On her part, Sasha said: “My man promised me this day and he has surely fulfilled it. I want to thank the family of this handsome man for having welcomed me. For six years, they have supported and guided us.”

There were about 300 guests at the reception.