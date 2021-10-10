Skip to content Skip to footer

Video: How it went down at Bugingo/Makula ‘kuhingira’

2 hours ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s defiance for court processes was taken a notch higher when he followed his pompous kukyaala (formal visit) with a grand kuhingira (introduction) ceremony.

The ceremony had high profile guests, notable among them businessman and leader of Abavandimwe Frank Gashumba, youth state minister Nakiwala Kiyingi and former MP Kato Lubwama.

 

Some of the guests at the event

Dressed in Kinyarwanda traditional wear, House of Prayer Ministries International’s Bugingo grinned ear-to-ear as he inches closer to Holy Matrimony with Suzan Nantaba Makula. The event was streamed on his Salt TV. We bring you raw footage and videos from the kuhingira.

Bugingo formally visited the parents of  Makula in Kyebando-Kanyanya, Kampala almost a fortnight ago.

 

 

 

