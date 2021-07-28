Video: Tears flow at Bugingo daughter’s graduation

By Alex Balimwikungu

It was an emotional moment when Winnie Treasure Bugingo, daughter of House of Prayer Ministries International lead pastor Aloysius Bugingo, stood up to speak at her graduation.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as she spoke. Supported by her siblings, Treasure, who graduated in aeronautic engineering, in a halting voice, said: “Me and mummy don’t always see eye to eye, but we love each other so much.”

Treasure extolled the virtues of her mother, Teddy Naluswa, who has been there for her through thick and thin.

Last week, photos of Treasure did rounds on social media. In the elegant family pictures, one person was conspicuously absent – her dad. The milestone celebration was witnessed by her mother, siblings and friends, including Pastor Jessica Kayanja.

Winnie Bugingo part 1

Winnie Bugingo part 2

Winnie Bugingo part 3

Winnie Bugingo part 4

To some, it wasn’t shocking as Bugingo has a fractious relationship with his wife and the beef has sucked in the children.

Although there is no love lost, Bugingo reveals that he did not receive an invite to the graduation party and had he got one, he would have no qualms attending as Treasure’s biological father.

“Those asking me about Treasure’s graduation ceremony should know that I was not aware of it. Someone shared pictures on a WhatsApp group, and I saw them. The last time I talked to her was about four months ago,” he said.

In previous interviews with The Kampala Sun, Bugingo has always maintained that Treasure disrespected him when she sided with her mother at the height of the couple’s marital woes.