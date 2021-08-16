Vinka bounces back with “Thank God” after one-year hiatus

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The last time Vinka made a public appearance was last year, with pictures of her kukyala causing a stir on social media. Thereafter, she went off the musical scene for maternity leave, which was around the time the first lockdown was instituted.

While many other artistes have been busy releasing song after song and making appearances at virtual concerts, Sony Music recording artiste Vinka has been lying low, cooking something big for her fans.

Today, she released her first single ever since she took maternity leave. Thank God is an Afro dance pop track song produced by Tanzanian Lizer from Wasafi Records. The video, shot by Swangz Avenue and directed by Marvin Musoke, has scenes partly in church, reinforcing the gratitude message in the song. It also features youthful dancers from Watoto Church clad in white gowns and bright pink suits.

Before taking time off music to embrace her new journey of motherhood, Vinka was topping charts with her singles like Love Panic and Chips Na Ketchup.