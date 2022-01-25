Skip to content Skip to footer

Vinka renews contract with Swangz Avenue

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsVinka renews contract with Swangz Avenue
6 hours ago
Share
216Views 0Comments

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Singer Veronica Nakiyingi aka Vinka has today, April 4, renewed her relationship with music label Swangz Avenue.

Also Sony’s recording artiste, it should be noted that it is Swangz Avenue, which introduced her to the world of music and to the people.

From 2016, Vinka has been managed by Swangz and in 2018, she signed a long-term recording deal with Sony where it retained Swangz Avenue for management, a relationship that has been reaffirmed.

Vinka signing the contract
The Swangz Avenue team after Vinka’s contract was signed

 

Swangz has consistently refuted allegations that it would cut down ties with its older artistes after signing new and young artistes like Zafarah and Azawi.

In 2020, they renewed Winnie Nwagi’s contract as soon as Azawi was signed to the label.

Recently they added a newbie artist called Zafaran to the female trio, making a total number of four artistes under the industrial area based record label.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Sheebah Karungi reveals plans to hold Kampala carnival
January 25, 2022
Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News World News
Nobel Prize winning activist Malala gets married
November 10, 2021
Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
City pastor closes church over wife’s infidelity
February 2, 2022
Sex & Relationships Top News
Police officer accused of sneaking out robbery suspect, sleeping with her
January 19, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.