Vinka renews contract with Swangz Avenue

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



Singer Veronica Nakiyingi aka Vinka has today, April 4, renewed her relationship with music label Swangz Avenue.

Also Sony’s recording artiste, it should be noted that it is Swangz Avenue, which introduced her to the world of music and to the people.

From 2016, Vinka has been managed by Swangz and in 2018, she signed a long-term recording deal with Sony where it retained Swangz Avenue for management, a relationship that has been reaffirmed.

Swangz has consistently refuted allegations that it would cut down ties with its older artistes after signing new and young artistes like Zafarah and Azawi.

In 2020, they renewed Winnie Nwagi’s contract as soon as Azawi was signed to the label.

Recently they added a newbie artist called Zafaran to the female trio, making a total number of four artistes under the industrial area based record label.