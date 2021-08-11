Vinka returns with new song, ‘Thank You”

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Veronica Luggya, popularly known as Vinka has returned to the music fray with a fresh banger, dubbed “Thank You”.

The singer, who took a music sabbatical to enjoy the joys of motherhood, is back with a bang. The song is her first single after a year of no music.

Like the title goes, “Thank God” is a song asking the listener to thank the Creator for the life given and happy times

Produced by Lizer Classic, the audio is a feel good vibe song with beats that will easily attract one to the dance floor. It was co-written by Swangz Avenue director, Julius Kyazze.

The song dropped on Friday 10th September, 2021, very much to the surprise of her fans who have been patiently waiting for her return.

. Vinka noted that the song was produced in 2019 but due to the Covid-19 outbreak and her pregnancy, its release was postponed.

