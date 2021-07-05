Vision Group launches Mr & Miss Bukedde

By Ignatius Kamya

Just when many companies are trying to minimise costs to curb the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vision Group has defied the odds and brings you Mr & Miss Bukedde.

I imagine you are drawing pictures of slender girls and men with gym-honed bodies in your mind, but no. In fact, you, you with a belly, could also stand a chance to participate in the competition. It’s a competition like no other before that is going to embrace every adult with an ounce of talent. It’s only those lucky two (man & woman) who are exceptionally good at what they do who will be the grand winners of cars. Other rewards include land titles.

“We’ve come up with this competition as a way of rewarding our viewers for the overwhelming support they’ve shown us ever since we came onto the scene,” said Ronald Kaggwa, the manager of Bukedde TV 2, at the launch of the competition at the Vision Group offices in Kampala recently.

He explained that the competition would encompass people from five regions, namely central, western, eastern, northern, as well as people from the diaspora because it’s them that have made Bukedde TV stand out.

Kaggwa said only those above 18 years would be allowed into the competition. To participate, one will have to record a video of themselves of not more than two minutes showcasing their talent, for instance, dancing, singing, cooking, or modelling and send the video to the numbers that will be provided on the different Vision Group platforms.

Bukedde FM manager Herbert Yawe Kabanda urged all adults, including the elderly, to embrace the opportunity because it has no age limit.

He said the competition will take place every Sunday for three months on Bukedde TV 1 and Bukedde TV 2. Kabanda added that as a way of driving engagement, the audience will take part in selecting which participant proceeds to the next round.

He says the audience has the biggest stake (60%) in deciding who proceeds to the next round. The panel of expert judges, including Kabanda, Bbossa Sserunkuuma, Annet Nandujja and Phiona Nabitengero aka Fifi Da Queen, will have a 40% stake.