Vivian Tendo graduates from Kyambogo university

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Vivian Tendo has finally graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Arts in Music and Literature at Kyambogo University

Talking to the Kampala Sun, the “mukati” singer said he was so tired of waiting for the graduation to come. In excitement, she thanked her parents for having being there for her.

“I am just so grateful to God and so excited that this is done too at last. Though I thank my parents so so much for always making sure I get the best education services I’m glad I made my mum proud….,”she said.

The singer was among those whose marks disappeared from the University portal and it took her months to trace them.