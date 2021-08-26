Vivian Tendo quits Route Entertainment

By Hussein Kiganda

Songbird Vivian Tendo has quit Route Entertainment. She confirmed the news to The Kampala sun following rumours that had been circulating on the Internet.

“I am not joining any label at the moment and will not start any of my own,” the Mu Kati singer said.

She revealed that she now wants to be alone as an artiste.

Before this, her manager, Yesse Oman Rafik, had opened up about the rumours that she had left. The singer and songwriter told a national TV that he was not bothered by Vivian’s leaving, saying there are many other talented singers that the label has.

“If one artiste leaves, another one can still come in. Route is a very big organisation with so many talents that we can bring on board,” he said.

Yesse further hinted that Route had not made any formal agreements with Vivian Tendo, so she has always been free to leave.

“Our things were based on mutual understanding, the love of the game, and belief in her. But it’s not a crime for her to leave because life goes on.”

This comes a few days after Sheebah Karungi left Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep, a label she had been under for years. Brian Weiyz also left Andy Events, Nina Roz left Black Market Records, and many others.