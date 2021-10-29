Vivian Tendo starts new YouTube channel after leaving Route Entertainment

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Vivian Tendo has started a new YouTube Channel a few days after she left Yesse Oman Rafik’s Route Entertainment.

Her channel is in her stage name, Vivian Tendo, but it does not have any videos yet. She, however, wants to upload her new music on it with time.

The Kampala Sun asked her if she was not going to upload her previous videos and she said she has no rights over them.

“No! I will not post them. He (Yesse) told me not to perform them either,” Vivian Tendo said.

We also asked her about the circulating rumours that she had got a new manager, who doubles as her boyfriend, in South Africa. She dismissed the rumours.

“Wabula bannange Uganda! The funny thing is that the only contact I have in South Africa is that of my sister. And my man is a Ugandan and he stays in Kampala. Naye people can make up stories,” she laughed.

The Mu Kati singer has just recorded her fast solo song dubbed Bwolwawo and hopes to push it alone. She owns a furniture company called Vee Furniture where she hopes to get money to take care of her financial needs.