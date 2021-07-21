By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Vivian Tendo’s graduation hangs in balance as latest results show she is one of the finalists whose results mysteriously disappeared from the Kyambogo University portal.

A few days ago, the singer revealed to The Kampala Sun that she was busy trying to regain her lost marks and the process was taking forever.

“I have been trying to sort myself for my graduation. I am a finalist and our marks got a problem. I have been stressed and it has been a long process of being tossed around,” she lamented.

The “mukati” singer is however hopeful that with God, she will be able to graduate because she has been storming each and every office to see that her marks are restored. She even claimed that her name has been appended the updated graduation list of the university.

“But I am now relieved because on this current list, my name has appeared and I have restored all my results. It has not been easy because some of my friends tried and failed. Some of them even gave up. Others are waiting to do retakes…,”she said.

The singer has been pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts (music and Literature) . She is is planning to go full throttle with her musical career after graduation.

“The hajjati wa Hajji” singer is signed under Route Entertainment which is managed by famous songwriter turned singer, called Yesse Oman Rafiki.