Voltage music resurrect with “Mbundu” song

8 hours ago
53Views 0Comments
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

While so many artists were using this quarantine time to make hits and write albums, some went into hibernation; so much so that some of their hit songs now sound like “oldies music”.

After seeing many upcoming artists coming out and dropping songs that are turning up to be hits on the Uganda air waves, the reggae and dancehall due of Kent and flosso have woken up from their comfort zone and have dropped a new jam called Mbundu. The song was written by the Dal and produced by Voices & Beats Records a record label that they are recently signed to.

The duo had taken ages without a banger and this jam with its good lyrics and mastered beats might resurrect their career in this lock down.

