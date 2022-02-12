Voters decry ‘technicalities’ as entertainment journalists elect representatives

51Views 0Comments
By Hussein Kiganda
The Entertainment Journalists Association of Uganda(EJAU) is electing its regional representatives today(13th April 2022) and the polls are being held online through the Ejau Online Voting System(https://ejau-vote.creativecloudsetouts.com)
However, there has been an outcry from voters claiming that they can not access the voting portal. Others have reported that their emails have been rejected by the system and therefore can not vote.
“I am in the system but I am not getting verified to vote,” one voter cried out in the Ejau WhatsApp group.
The Public Relations Officer of the association, King of TV(real name Hope Rogers Mugabe told the voters that there was nothing wrong with the system. He said that there was an option of voting physical at their offices at Martin Road.
The online system is very perfect and performing very well. You need to use the email that you used while registering with EJAU. Then use your password. Meanwhile, the physical voting is also taking place at our office at Martin road…,” he wrote.
He however warned that those that are not officially registered with the association will not be able to vote because they are not in the system.
“You can’t vote if you are not registered. You only use the email you used when registering for membership…,” he warned.
He also reminded the voters that voting will end at exactly 5:00 PM and the results will be announced today at 7:00 PM.
The association is voting for representatives from Western, Eastern, Central, and Northern regions as well as representatives for other positions like religious representatives and several others.