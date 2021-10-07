Walukaga rewards supporters with football match 

By Mariam Nakalema

In the midst of the on-going anti-corruption drive, mayor and singer Matthias Walukaga has pulled out all the stops. Instead of rewarding his supporters with questionable appointments and brown envelopes, Walukaga instead rewarded them with a football match over the weekend.

The game, which took place in Kyengera Town Council, provided his supporters with an opportunity to play soccer with their mayor. He did good with rewarding his supporters with physical exercise, and if he continues with the same programme, he may be rewarded with a medal at a state event.

“In 2026, I will stand for the position of MP. However, I am not yet certain about that,” he told the cheering crowd.

Before politics, Walukaga was known as one of the Kadongo Kamu singers with a convincing diction of sexual innuendo. His council meetings must be exciting.