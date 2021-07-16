Skip to content Skip to footer

Watch Cheptegei with or without a TV

2 hours ago
By Julius Senyimba

Event: Men’s 5000m final
Ugandans in the race: Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo and Oscar Chelimo
Date: Today, August 6
Time: 3:00pm (East Africa Time)
Where to watch: DSTV and online Olympics channels


For those who have so far missed Uganda’s gold, silver and bronze winning races at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic games, a chance to revenge is around the corner. Today, at exactly 3:00pm, Uganda will have a go at a three-podium finish as brothers Jacob Kiplimo and Oscar Chelimo join world record holder Joshua Cheptegei in the 5000m finals. 


After writing history by having three Ugandans in a big final, one of the unsung heroes (read coaches) Benjamin Njia wants a superb finish from the runners.  
“We thank God for all the success we have accomplished so far, but we want to add more joy to our country. If all goes well and as planned, our flag will be on the top.”


With the economy super tight and TV subscriptions being a thorn in the flesh, a cheaper alternative is watching the race off your phone via online Olympics channels. And for those who can access a TV set with subscription, set an alarm for 2:45pm, get a place close to the TV and mute the surroundings as this is going to be a once in a lifetime race, with the three athletes vowing to give their best. 
“I’m very grateful for the silver medal at the Olympic Games 10,000m. I want to thank everyone for supporting me all the way from home, Uganda. I’m still dreaming for the Olympic title! See you soon,” Cheptegei noted.

