Watch Cheptegei with or without a TV

By Julius Senyimba

Ugandans: Joshua Chepetegei, Jacob Kiplimo and Oscar Chelimo

Event: Men’s 5000m final

Date: August 6, 2021

Time: 3:00pm (Ugandan time)



For those who have missed Uganda’s gold, silver and bronze winning races so far at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic games, a chance to revenge is around the corner.

Today afternoon at exactly 3:00pm, Uganda will have a go at three podium finishes as Jacob Kiplimo and Oscar Chelimo will join world record holder Joshua Cheptegei in the 5000m finals.

After writing history in having three Ugandans in a big final, one of the unsung heroes (read coaches) Benjamin Njia wants a superb finish from the runners.

“We thank God for all the success we have accomplished so far, but we want to add more joy to our country. If all goes well and as planned, our flag will be on the top.”



With the economy super tight and subscription being a thorn in the flesh, a cheaper option to watch the race is off your phone via the HesGoal.com site.

And for those who can access a TV set with subscription, set an alarm of 2:45pm, get a place close to the TV and mute the surrounding as this is going to be a once in a lifetime race as all the three athletes vowed to give their best.

“I am very grateful for the silver medal at the Olympic Games 10,000m. I want to thank everyone for supporting me all the way from home, Uganda. I am still dreaming for the Olympic title! See you soon.”