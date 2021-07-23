Watch Nanyondo emulate Chemutai

Uganda: Winnie Nanyondo

Event: Women’s 1500m final

Date: Friday, August 6

Time: 3:50pm

GoTV, DSTVWebsite: HesGoal.com

By Julius Senyimba

It has been a case of too close yet too far for Winnie Nanyondo at big championships with the 2019 Doha World Championships standing out.

The athlete finished fourth, but with an ear-to-ear smile, she danced down the track alongside Halimah Nakaayi who had won 800m gold with the Black, Yellow and Red flags around their waits.

Those memories are still fresh for Nanyondo who will be eager to celebrate her success today at 3:50pm, just minutes after the Ugandan trio of Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo and Oscar Chelimo writing history.

Nanyondo only needs to post a personal best and emulate Peruth Chemutai, the first female athlete to bring gold home from the Olympic games. During the semi finals, Nanyondo put in a good show to qualify for the finals and the icing on the cake was her sublime dance, a glimpse of what she did in Doha.

Fast forward, if she duplicates the same positive energy, Uganda might sign off the day on a high with a medal. With belief on her side, prayers from the Pearl of Africa might be all she needs.

“I am happy for making it to the final thanks be to the almighty God. The fight continues,” Nanyondo noted.

For those who would love to watch and spiritually support her, subscription TVs have you covered but those who are out and on the move, a website bin HesGoal.com is all you need to watch the Women’s 1500m finals live.