Watoto Christmas cantata starts today

By Timothy Murungi

For the second year, due the pandemic restrictions on mass gatherings, Watoto Church’s famed nativity production will be telecast on social media and selected TV stations. The pre-recorded show, that includes a new Christmas album of reimagined favourite Christmas classics by Watoto Children’s Choir, premieres at 7:30pm on Watoto Church’s YouTube channel.

Premised on ‘God with Us’, Pastor Comfort Asianzu said the idea was to remind the world right now as it battles the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges in its wake that there’s hope and help.

“Jesus is more than just a baby in a manger, He is God! He is worthy to be worshipped and adored. He is the reason for the season. So, no matter what life looks like, we are not alone. We have hope and help because God is with us,” she said.

And even in these uncertain times for many, and whether the new year will turn a new page, Watoto founder Gary Skinner encouraged everyone to take comfort in Jesus, who’s birth Christians are celebrating all around the world.

“Even in the most uncertain times, we are certain of this – Jesus, Emmanuel – is with us,” he said.

The church, which has a long tradition of magnificent Christmas carols, said in a media release that they are committed to celebrating Christ in all things and bringing the presence of Jesus in the hardest of places and situations. “In spite of the challenges we’ve faced this year as a nation, we need to remind ourselves that God will never abandon His people”.