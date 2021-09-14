‘We need vaccines now’: African singers urge donors

Popular African singers Angelique Kidjo and Davido on Monday called on G20 leaders scheduled to meet later this month to urgently donate corona virus vaccines to the continent.

In an open letter published by UNICEF, a group of influencers warned that only four percent of the continent’s population are fully vaccinated while some wealthy countries have already met or exceeded 70 percent.

“This inequity is unjust – and self-defeating. It leaves Africans – and the whole world – at the mercy of the virus. Unchecked, it can create new and more dangerous variants,” the letter said.

“We cannot wait for promises to be fulfilled, we need vaccines NOW,” said popular Beninese singer and activist Angelique Kidjo.

Covid-19 deaths are declining almost everywhere except in Africa, where they are rising, the group said.

Nigeria’s Afrobeat popstar David Adedeji Adeleke, known as Davido, also issued a special video message urging vaccine equity.

“For this pandemic to truly end, it has to end everywhere. Africans must have their fair access to the vaccines,”8 he said.

Other influential Nigerians in business and entertainment joined the call, including musician Femi Kuti and businessman Tony Elumelu.

Around 57 million vaccine doses have been donated so far to Africa by governments and private firms, about three-quarters of the total 77.5 million pledged, according to UNICEF.