We promoted ‘Another rap’ – DJ Roja responds to Museveni’s claim that he does not know Djs

By Ahmad Muto

City disk jockey, DJ Roja went through a melt down on social media on Friday, July 30, immediately after President Yoweri Museveni’s address on the Covid-19 induced lock down. During the address, the President said he has no idea who DJs are. That sparked off all sorts of jokes and memes poking fan at DJs. It is important to note that DJs were included among the vulnerable groups that were set to receive/received the sh100,000 as relief fund from the Government.

Then came DJ Roja on behalf of all DJs firing off emotionally charged tweets every after few seconds attempting to explain their position. Among his arguments was that they are the people who promoted the President’s song Another rap and is therefore shocked they are not known. He also asked how the President does not know them, yet he allegedly gave (DJ) King Michael a Mercedes Benz ML this year.

“Dear @KagutaMuseveni.. we are the ones who promoted .. “You want another rap”. He added: “So who gave DJ Michael the Mercedes Benz?”

Well, in March, DJ Micheal unveiled a Mercedes-Benz ML, but claimed it came from his savings and so was not a gift from the President as the public was made to believe.

Singer Eddy Kenzo, was one of the entertainers who poked fun at the DJs: “@DJRoja omugaga tabamanyi. Walai sinadangulu”.

DJ Bryan vowed to play his music so loud at Pearl of Africa, Hotel, Nakasero so loud until those at State House Nakasero lose sleep. “My Next gig at Pearl of Africa Hotel, I will play my sample so loud and repeatedly till this manz wakes up”.