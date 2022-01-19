Skip to content Skip to footer

We remember you, Mowzey Radio

2 days ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

He had a distinctive vocal style.

But in late January 2018, the nation was thrown into panic following his admission in hospital after a bar brawl. On February 1, Mowzey Radio’s career came to an end when he succumbed to his injuries.

Mowzey aka Moses Nakintije Ssebikogo was part of the Goodlyfe duo. Mowzey left his ‘singing’ partner, Weasel, hanging with his demise, so to speak. Like an appendix, Weasel has not been of much use musically speaking since then.

Goodlyfe died with Mowzey unfortunately, but the group’s music lives on. Mowzey asked us to remember him in the song, Remember Me, so on what would have been his 37th birthday today, we bring you some of Goodlyfe’s songs and collabos in no particular order.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

