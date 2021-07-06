Weasel, Sandra Teta welcome bouncing baby boy

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Two weeks ago, singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo and girlfriend Sandra Teta welcomed a second baby.

Amongst the Mayanja’s, Weasel is said to be the best representative when it comes to having so many children from different women, something which his father Mayanja senior is proud of.

However, despite the fact that he just announced the good news of the newly born yesterday, Sandra Teta gave birth two weeks ago. Weasel did not want to share the news before his father had given the baby a name.

On his social media platform ie Instagram Weasel wrote “Sunday blessings welcome to the family son, Douglas Joseph Mayanja Jr,” accompanying it with a video of the baby.

This is the second baby Weasel has with his Rwandan socialite. However, we lost count of the number of children he has altogether with other women.