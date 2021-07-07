Weasel’s mother makes U-turn, defends artiste

By Ahmad Muto

Last week, after it emerged singer Weasel had thumped his helper, Cyrus Kaweesi, leaving him with a broken leg, his mother condemned him, vowed to discipline him and laid the blame on alcohol.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the Assistant Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire said they were hunting him down, but he was in hiding. Now his mother, has defended him saying he did not beat up Kaweesi. She says Kaweesi broke his leg jumping over a fence.

“He jumped over a fence and fell. I think they fought as children. He told me with his own mouth that Weasel only punched him twice. But there were other people that wanted to continue beating him so he ran to jump over a fence. Thus the injuries. They did not know he had fallen and injured himself outside,” she said.

She noted that at first, she was annoyed with Weasel because of how it was alleged he beat up Kaweesi and dumped him outside his fence which she considered gross.

“He fell and landed on something because all the injuries are on one side. He said Weasel did not beat him and he jumped over the fence himself. It is there in his statement. I even told his parents to know they have been together for all this time. Weasel has been taking care of him. I would have been annoyed if he had beaten and thrown him outside, but he jumped and fell. He admitted it himself,” she fumed.

She also accused the press of exaggerating the incident yet she has been making time to speak to them when nobody wanted to. She also claimed her sons (Weasel, Chameleone and Pallaso) have made many reporters rich because of the content they give the media all the time.