What is your profession apart from begging? Bad Black stings comedian Idringi

By Alex Balimwikungu

Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black is in an uncharitable mood. Ever since her rent default issues were exposed by comedian Salvador Idringi, she has gone on the defensive.

On Friday, a WhatsApp conversation between UK-based blogger Ritah Kaggwa and Salvador accusing Bad Black of being a serial rent defaulter made its way online. It opened a can of worms.

In the chat thread, Idringi claimed that Bad Black, who has been renting at his sister’s apartments in the leafy Butabika area, at $1000 (Sh3.7m), shifted in the wee hours and escaped without paying rent for almost a year.

Comedian Idringi has come under attack from socialite Bad Black

A visibly infuriated Bad Black in halting English, took to social media and tore the comedian to shreds and claiming he is a disgrace to Uganda. Below is her open letter in part:

Been looking for the reason why you mind my business.

Patrick me and You we are totally different people starting from age different, culture plus life goals. You wanted a come back that’s why you decided to jump on me.

If you at 55yrs you just got two bedroom house after many years of begging and licking people’s (insert expletive) until H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni helped you like a dead expired dog, he gave you 50 million then Rajiv gave you everything you have and your house.

Salvador you’re a total disgrace to our nation or you want me to remind you how you went in USA to be registered in LGBT for money.

You’re a life failure who will be forever on Alex Muhangi’s spell take it from me yakumaliliza. That’s why everyone is your boss.

Also apart from begging, why can’t you post the house your mother sleeps in or you’re waiting for me to help you? On my Snapchat a lot of people know your family so kindly stay away from me or you will regret forever.

After all struggle you still get involved in women war. So my issue is understandable, I just left prison 4 yrs ago with nothing, lost everything and I accepted to begin afresh but still am better than you.

You’re way too broke some of us we not good in begging either way teach me go back in village sort your family before I expose you in few days.

What’s your profession apart from begging?