Skip to content Skip to footer

What you missed at Roast and Rhyme

HomeAll PostsTop NewsWhat you missed at Roast and Rhyme
4 hours ago
Share
56Views 0Comments

On Sunday, Swangz Avenue welcomed the public back ‘outside’ at the Roast and Rhyme event at  Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo. Jariat Nakitende was there and brings you what you missed

I shot my new video with Bebe Cool’s cameras – Chameleone
Singers Chameleone and Bebe Cool are like Siamese twins nowadays. They go together everywhere. On Sunday, Chameleone revealed that Bebe Cool was among the few people who fell in love with his latest song Forever and he offered to give him his cameras at no cost while shooting its video.

Vinka scared of flop  

While performing at Roast and Rhyme on Sunday, Vinka excitedly told revellers that her performance that day was the longest in her five years of  singing. For her, that was confirmation that she can hold her own fort by having a concert.
She hinted on holding a one-woman concert later this year. However, she was quick to express her fears of a flop. This comes soon after Zari’s flopped bikini party at Pearl of Africa Hotel.

“You fans are full of disappointments (sic), you will force me do a concert and you don’t turn up. I fear you sometimes,” she said.

Winnie Nwagi promises to keep “disciplining ‘fans'”

Winnie Nwagi may easily earn the tag Vayolensi as her middle name. She has beaten maids, photojournalists, disrespectful fans and is still promising more beatings. Last week, the tormentor of SMACK boys was seen in a video kicking a fan who was trying to take a video of her nether regions while she was dressed in a miniskirt. In the video, she first warns the fan to stop recording the parts where the sun does not shine.

Last Sunday at Jahazi Pier, the Fire Baby said she would not stop ‘disciplining’ disrespectful fans, saying she had warned them enough and this was now time for  action.

“’Fans’ have resorted to provoking me such that I react and I will surely react because musicians are humans too and deserve to be respected,” she said.

Disrespectful fans, take note that Nwagi is a gym addict.

 

 

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Latest News Top News
I will undress best dressed woman on Valentine’s – Golola 
January 6, 2022
Celebrity News Latest News Lifestyle Opinions Top News
Loukman Ali’s “The Girl in The Yellow Jumper” first Ugandan film on Netflix. What can Ugandan filmmakers learn?  
November 22, 2021
Top News
Get off my ovaries: Cindy scoffs at pregnancy rumours
August 9, 2021
Celebrity News Top News
Singer Nina Roz battling depression
August 2, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.