What you missed at Roast and Rhyme

On Sunday, Swangz Avenue welcomed the public back ‘ outside’ at the Roast and Rhyme event at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo. Jariat Nakitende was there and brings you what you missed

I shot my new video with Bebe Cool’s cameras – Chameleone

Singers Chameleone and Bebe Cool are like Siamese twins nowadays. They go together everywhere. On Sunday, Chameleone revealed that Bebe Cool was among the few people who fell in love with his latest song Forever and he offered to give him his cameras at no cost while shooting its video.

Vinka scared of flop

While performing at Roast and Rhyme on Sunday, Vinka excitedly told revellers that her performance that day was the longest in her five years of singing. For her, that was confirmation that she can hold her own fort by having a concert.

She hinted on holding a one-woman concert later this year. However, she was quick to express her fears of a flop. This comes soon after Zari’s flopped bikini party at Pearl of Africa Hotel.

“You fans are full of disappointments (sic), you will force me do a concert and you don’t turn up. I fear you sometimes,” she said.

Winnie Nwagi promises to keep “disciplining ‘fans'”

Winnie Nwagi may easily earn the tag Vayolensi as her middle name. She has beaten maids, photojournalists, disrespectful fans and is still promising more beatings. Last week, the tormentor of SMACK boys was seen in a video kicking a fan who was trying to take a video of her nether regions while she was dressed in a miniskirt. In the video, she first warns the fan to stop recording the parts where the sun does not shine.

Last Sunday at Jahazi Pier, the Fire Baby said she would not stop ‘disciplining’ disrespectful fans, saying she had warned them enough and this was now time for action.

“’Fans’ have resorted to provoking me such that I react and I will surely react because musicians are humans too and deserve to be respected,” she said.

Disrespectful fans, take note that Nwagi is a gym addict.