What’s on this weekend

By Alex Balimwikungu

City Oilers Vs Nam Blazers

Reigning NBL champions City Oilers start their title defence with a tricky fixture against Namuwongo Blazers as the basketball season gets underway at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo.

Oilers and Blazers will be seeking a perfect start in what promises to be a pulsating affair between two teams that will strongly be competing for this year’s championship.

Game kicks off at 7:00pm. Tax is 10k.

Upscale Fridays at Catwalk Lounge

Not everyone was made for the kafunda where three beers are sold at 10k. There are some people who love to go to relatively expensive places designed to appeal to affluent consumers.

Once there, they love to spend like Russian oligarchs. With painfully gorgeous babes in tow, these chaps unleash their passions without worrying about padlocking their pockets.

Hosted by Zahara Toto, the night also has DJs Baby Love, Young Money, Gee Man and Joram.

There is no entrance fee.

Turbulence @ Uganda Museum

Whoa nana na Ooh ooh Oh yeah Yeah nana na Ooh ooh Oh. I need a Gideon boot and a khaki suit

Fi stand out inna Babylon and represent the truth. Me nah go stay a road, and see bad things, keep mi mouth pon mute.

Enough about Richie Spice.

Tomorrow, Saturday, Gideon boots and khaki suits will be on in full display at the Uganda-Jamaica connect (One Reggae-Music Ah Play tour), featuring Turbulence and the Lion Story band live at the Uganda Museum.

If you are not sure about the map to the museum, just drive towards Kamwokya, look up to the skies and follow the direction where you see thick plumes of smoke in the air.

Entrance is 25k, 50k VIP and 250k for a table of four (it comes with a full supply of you know what).

Dress Up & Brunch

If you believe in your self-worth and you don’t worry about fitting in to crowds because you are custom made, here is proggie for you – a new glamorous and alluring social event on Kampala’s social calendar dubbed, Dress up & Brunch, tomorrow, Saturday.

The monthly top-tier brunch will debut at Protea by Marriott Hotel, Kololo, and will be the first of its kind as it will see the capital’s coolest crowd dress up in classy and chic ensembles for a fest riddled with glitz and glamour.

Just like the name of the event dictates, guests are expected to ooze style, elegance and sophistication as the fashion atmosphere is to take on the equivalent of a Milan Fashion Week runway.

Guests will be pampered to fine cuisines that have been hand selected to tease their taste buds into what is anticipated to be a trip to gastronomical heaven. If you always see sand and cement in every money you get, stay away.

Table offers are going for sh500,000 (for table of one), sh750,000 for a table of two, and sh1m for a table of three. Each table will come with compliments of the worth equivalent.