When National Theatre opened before the opening

By Emmanuel Ssejjengo

No sooner had President Yoweri Museveni announced that the performing arts would be re-opened towards the end of January than the National Theatre stage was set alight, with a show to usher in 2022. Going by the happenings in the National Theatre auditorium, the show would best be described as lukewarm.

The mood was perhaps a preamble to what is going to happen when entertainment shows kick off later this month, if COVID-19-related hospitalisations do not skyrocket. There were only a handful of showgoers in the 330-seater capacity theatre, with the likes of Ragga Dee first cheering on other musicians and later performing – as if to make up audience numbers. Or was it in keeping with the SOPs?

Only the female performers; like Rahmah Pinky, Spice Diana and Nina Roz appreciated costume. The men turned up in costumes that did not relate with performances. Two years and they have already forgotten about the rules of performance!

The show also sent a warning. We are likely to have more child performers during the night shows, and thus have running battles between the relevant ministries and promoters and fans. Rinic Jemimah was the child performer of the night.