Why Commonwealth bronze medallist Mercyline will wed on Monday

By Javier Silas Omagor

The 2019 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, Mercyline Chelangat, has explained why she fixed her marriage ceremony on an odd day.

Usually, marriage ceremonies in Uganda, like in many parts of the world, are held on Saturday, Sunday and sometimes Friday, which are weekends.

But, for Mercyline, who doubles as the reigning cross-country champion, there was no choice but to go for a week day, moreover, a Monday.

“It is not my liking, but my love of the game,” Mercyline, also undisputed Half-Marathon 2022 Champion, told New Vision Sports.

“This is a busy new season and all weekends are covered by an action-packed athletics fixture. National trials, international events, and other related events have occupied all the weekends. My fiancé and I already agreed that we should officially get married nonetheless, so we had to ensure that we do not interfere with the season fixture.”

She further reasoned: “That is how Monday came into the picture. Fellow athletes want to be part of the ceremony, so we did not have to insist on a Saturday, but a day they are all free – and that is Monday, March 28. As humans, we need one another and I did not have to leave the people who have been there for me out of the day of my life.”

Now, with just a day to go, all looks set at Mercyline’s late father Nelson Chepkurui Mondos’ ancestral home in Tulwo village, Rorok parish, Suam sub-county, Bukwo district.

Mercyline is getting married to Uganda Police captain Benson Cheboriot, 32, who hails from Kween district.