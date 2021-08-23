Skip to content Skip to footer

Why do females leave one finger unpainted – Afande Kasingye asks

By Julius Senyimba

It is no secret that when some ladies visit a salon for manicure, they leave one finger nail short and not painted.

The mystery behind this act has numerous reasons depending on who you ask. Well, if you are among those still in search for the answer, just know you are not alone.

Uganda Police boss Assistant Inspector General of Police Afande Asan Kasingye is in the same boat. With curiosity eating up his mind, he asked Twitter family why females pull off the one nail isolation act.

“By the way, I have noticed that some females paint all their nails, but leave that particular finger unpainted. Why?”

Well, the answers rained in with majority in the comments section claiming it is for personal hygiene. The other debate was about Afande’s curiosity.

To cut the long story short, if you have had a long day, just go to Kasingye’s Twitter handle and read comments to kill the mid week boredom. You will thank us later.

