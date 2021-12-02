Why I embarrassed Kiweewa on Janzi Awards stage

By Kampala Sun Writer

Over the weekend at the Janzi Awards at Kololo Independence Grounds, drama unfolded towards the end of Gerald Kiweewa’s Bannansi group performance when a man in a white jumper invaded the stage.

The invader shouted: “You stole our money! You stole our money.”

To those watching from the back, this looked like the usual Kadongo Kamu stage gimmicks, until the insults, punches and kicks spilled over to the VIP section.

“Security, security, please intervene,” Collins Emeka, one of the hosts, called for help.

The invader, identified as Dan Tadius Ssempijja, more commonly known as Omukunja Atasera, said his beef with Kiweewa started in Gulu, where Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) chief co-ordinator Salim Saleh, gave them sh100m. Kiweewa had urged them to form a group in order to benefit from the OWC money. They named the group Regional Artistes Association. Saleh changed the name to Bannansi. In a WhatsApp audio, Omukunja said Kiweewa fled with the money. He accused Kiweewa of assaulting them when they demanded for it. Omukunja further added that Kiweewa stopped picking their calls once he got the money.

Kiweewa refused to comment on the matter when we called him.