Why I scratched stranger’s car – Sipapa

By Alex Balimwikungu

Controversial socialite Charles Olim has owned up following a motor accident that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, one Twitter user identified as Ben Jastt claimed that socialite Olim Charles a.k.a Sipapa while driving in the wrong line knocked his car, threatened him, and drove off in a VX without number plates.

The story drew the ire of the public and sucked in the likes of former UOT President, Assan Kasingye.

“Hello, @AKasingye @PoliceUg kindly help. A one SIPAPA driving a numberless black land cruiser VX V8, driving in a wrong line!! Knocked me and because he was armed and also had armed UPDF soldiers in the car, threatened to shoot me because I am inferior and drove off,” Ben tweeted.

On Monday, Sipapa took to Facebook to offer his version of events.

He wrote: “I was rushing away from people not to cause traffic jam on the road. Each time I am on the road, people converge and greet me. It’s understandable that there are celebrities in this country, I am not the only one. So as you rush to clear the road, there are some people that block the road intentionally asking “Who is this Sipapa? He is riding on the taxpayer’s money.” Those things will lead to your death.

The erratic and reclusive Sipapa is known to blow hot and cold. The irony is that he recently came out to help a motor accident victim who was amputated following a motor accident involving a UPDF vehicle. Sipapa promised to buy the victim a prosthetic arm.

May the real Sipapa please stand up?

Born in Soni Lakwari, Kirewa sub-county in Tororo district, Charles Olimi alias Sipapa studied at Kayinja Primary School, Soni in Tororo and after P7, he might have dropped out of school.

“He attended primary school, but after that, I never saw him joining secondary school or tertiary insitution,” said Sipapa’s neighbour in Soni village, who preferred anonymity.

Sipapa’s persona is shrouded in fear and mystery and many will not talk about him.

On arriving in Kampala, Sipapa resided in Makindye, a place said to be the heart of Uganda’s pop music. While there, he performed several errands in addition to being a ground music promoter. His avenues from grass to brass are shapeless and diversionary. He once owned a recording studio dubbed Sipapa Records and a bar called Hyve Pub, all located in Mutungo. All are now defunct. They were only decent businesses. Then, he suddenly became rich, something that kicked off several myths, legends and conspiracy theories about the source of his wealth. There are unfounded claims that he robbed a white woman, that he was a robber and gang leader, and even a fraudster. Dangerous?

He lives large, which is his only claim to being a socialite. He throws money about (Ki-Nigeria style), moves with a convoy of posh cars that include a Land Cruiser V8, Cross Country, Mercedes Benz and BMW, accompanied by bikers. When he is not dating a fairly popular musician, he is punching above his weight, physically speaking. Rich?

How Sipapa stormed, conquered showbiz

Upon arrival in Kampala, Sipapa established his base in Makindye and for a while worked as a music promoter. He at one time hired top musicians, including Bobi Wine.

In 2012, Sipapa engaged some ‘noisy’ media personalities, who thrust him in the faces of the unsuspecting public. Whether money exchanged hands in this engagement will not be debated here, but the lithe-bodied man got the fame he craved for. Media personalities were often with him in hangouts, were part of his money throwing parties, and word was that he gave some cars and expensive gadgets. To the public, he still remained a mystery.

After conquering the media, Sipapa took on supporting financially poor yet talented musicians and won hearts of music gurus. With his bags of money, he became almost a controller of various giants. He signed fresh and struggling musicians for a short while. He instantly just quit the business, leaving the musicians hanging on mics. Among the founder members of the team are Trekaman, Buchaman, Brown Shuga (then wife), Gerald Kiweewa, Serena Bata (then his girlfriend) and Melody.

He has recently tried to rejoin the business and signed a block with a name as dangerous as the boss, Record Ella Butidda

Accused, accused, accused

For Sipapa, it is accusation after accusation, after accusation. He was once accused by his woman, Brown Shuga, of domestic violence, that he regularly thumped her. Serena Bata, his ex, came to his defence then, claiming that when she still run things in the house, the only reason he would touch her was to caress her.

Prior to the last elections, Sipapa was also accused of a drive-by shooting in Kamwokya, near the National Unity Party offices on August 30 last year. He reportedly made a stop-over, a small crowd protested and asked him to leave. According to eye witness, the two men with him shot and a few people were injured. The Police’s reaction: “We are investigating the matter.”

Sipapa has an on-again, off-again friendship with Jose Chameleone. The two were once involved in a bitter quarrel, which culminated in Chameleone claiming that Sipapa is a robber. He posted pictures of a person with a keen resemblance to Sipapa, who had allegedly been arrested in a robbery.